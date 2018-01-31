Briefcase Product Hunt

Dear Product Hunter,
With Squirrly Briefcase it will be easy for your team to know exactly what your Core SEO Strategy is.
Squirrly Cloud
Use Squirrly Briefcase on Shopify, SquareSpace, Wix, BigCommerce, Magento, Joomla
WordPress Plugin
Save Keywords
Find the best keywords you need for your SEO strategy and save them in Briefcase
Multiple Keywords
Use the Squirrly Briefcase and Squirrly Virtual Live Assistant to optimize one page for multiple keywords
Optimization History
Use the Squirrly Briefcase to find all the posts and pages you optimized for a specific keyword
Google Ranking
Check Google ranks daily: for all the pages you optimized with Squirrly Briefcase (Business Plan required)
Choose your keywords wisely in 2018!
Back in 2014, the Squirrly Keyword research tool wasn’t as advanced as it is today because there was a lot more manual labor involved. Today, the research you can perform with our tool can give you a lot of insights that you can use for your SEO strategy. You can use it alone, without needing any other tools.
Check Keyword Popularity
Once you add keywords in Squirrly Briefcase, you can do a keyword research and see which ones are trending and are easy to rank for.
Weekly Suggestions
Squirrly will check the Keywords from Briefcase weekly and email you if there are other trending keywords that you can optimize for (Business Plan required).
Provide more context for Humans and Search Engines
Just select the keywords from Briefcase and click on them to use those key phrases. You will see that once you start writing the article, the Briefcase will show you the optimization percentage of your article for all the keywords you decided to use.
Optimize for Multiple Keywords
Once you know the keywords you want to use in your posts and pages, working with the Squirrly Briefcase and Squirrly Live Assistant is super-easy.
You can find the best key phrases personalized for your site and country.